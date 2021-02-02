Congressional experts: the US economy will return to normal in the middle of the year

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the unemployment rate will decline in the next few years.

The US economy is expected to grow at a normal pace in the next decade, starting in mid-2021, once the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

The Congressional Budget Office made such forecasts.

The nonpartisan office said that as millions of Americans are vaccinated against the virus, “the expansion of the economy that began in mid-2020 will continue” through 2031.

The office said in a statement that the US $ 20.8 trillion economies, the largest in the world, “is projected to return to pre-pandemic levels in mid-2021 and exceed its potential, that is, the maximum sustainable level, in early 2025.”

The office predicts that US unemployment, which stood at 6.7 percent in December, will gradually decline through 2026, and the number of people in employment will return to pre-pandemic levels in 2024.

Labor Department officials said that about 10 million of the 22 million workers laid off due to the pandemic remain out of work.