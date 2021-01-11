Congress introduced an article of impeachment to Trump on “sedition”

Democrats have officially submitted to the US Congress an impeachment article against Donald Trump on “sedition,” reports The Hill.

As stated in the text of the document, the current president deserves impeachment and, in the future, should not hold any elected office since the Constitution prohibits this to persons “involved in rebellion or rebellion” against the United States. According to lawmakers, Trump committed a crime by “inciting violence” against the US authorities.

If the resolution is supported by the House of Representatives, then two-thirds of the Senate members must vote for it, which will come out of recess only on January 19.