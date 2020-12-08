Confirmed: Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship smartphones will not receive a power adapter

Following the presentation of the iPhone 12 in October, rumors emerged that Samsung, following Apple, would abandon the charger bundled with the new flagships. Now this information has been confirmed.

Galaxy S21 (SM-G991B / DS), Galaxy S21 Plus (SM-G996B / DS), and Galaxy S21 Ultra (SM-G998B / DS) smartphones have been certified by the Brazilian telecommunications agency ANATEL. The description under each device says that the new items will be bundled without a charger.

Also, there is no mention of wired headphones in the documents. Most likely, they will not be in the packaging with new smartphones either. This solution will help Samsung save money and increase sales of branded accessories. For example, Galaxy Buds Live TWS headphones, 45W USB-C Fast Charging power supply, and Wireless Charger Duo docking station.

Recall, according to the latest information, the flagships of the Galaxy S21 will debut next month. By the way, all three new items appeared yesterday on colorful renders and “live” photos.