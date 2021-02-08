Compiled a list of the most dangerous space debris in Earth orbit

Nineteen experts from different countries have compiled a list of the most dangerous objects of space debris in near-earth orbit.

According to experts, the elimination of the “garbage” objects studied by them from the near-earth orbit of our planet is the most important task in the issue of space exploration. According to scientists, it can be implemented in the coming years.

Thus, experts have identified four main hazard factors for garbage objects – mass, frequency of encounters, a lifetime in orbit, and proximity to operating satellites.

Scientists have found that 37 of the 50 most dangerous objects have a mass of over two tons, and about 80 percent of such debris is rocket bodies in low Earth orbits.

Now, according to the authors, the global community has a reliable list of 50 sites, the elimination of which should be a priority.