Cody Zeller suffered a broken arm in the first game of the NBA season

In Cleveland, the Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse stadium hosted the NBA regular-season match in which the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Charlotte Hornets. The hosts won with a score of 121: 114.

In this meeting, the player “Charlotte” Cody Zeller suffered a broken arm, according to Sports Illustrated. It is noted that the injury occurred in the middle of the third quarter. It is currently unknown how much Zeller will miss due to a fracture, but usually, players recover from such injuries for several weeks. In this meeting, Zeller scored 6 points, made 3 rebounds and made 1 block shot.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Detroit Pistons in their next NBA regular season match, and the Charlotte Hornets will face the Oklahoma City Thunder.