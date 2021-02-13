Coca-Cola will start selling drinks in a new way

The Coca-Cola Company will start selling drinks in a paper bottle. The test of the new packaging will begin this summer, the BBC writes.

The Danish Paper Bottle Company created the prototype of the paper bottle. It contains a thin plastic liner, but it aims to create a 100% recyclable plastic bottle. Coca-Cola will bottle its Adez drink in 2,000 Pobaco bottles. They will initially be sold through a retail chain in Hungary.

Earlier it was reported that Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Nestlé became the world leaders in plastic pollution of the planet. About 15 thousand volunteers found and analyzed the composition of discarded plastic in 55 countries. The garbage from Coca-Cola products was found in 51 of 55 countries.

In October, it became known that Coca-Cola decided to close 200 of its brands, almost half of the entire portfolio. The company will phase out its diet drink based on Tab Cola, Zico coconut water, Odwalla juice, and many regional brands.