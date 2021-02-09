Coca-Cola announces transition to the bottles of recycled plastic

Coca-Cola will start using 100% recycled plastic bottles in the US. The company, which environmentalists call one of the world’s top plastic pollutants, expects to reduce the use of this material in North America by 20%.

Soft drink manufacturer Coca-Cola has announced that it will use bottles made of 100% recycled plastic in the United States, Bloomberg writes.

“The reality is that plant-based material turned into plastic actually remains pure plastic,” Coca-Cola vice president Alpa Sutaria said.

According to her, the transition to new packaging will not affect the cost of products for the consumer. By the end of 2022, the company plans to switch to fully transparent Sprite packaging to simplify the recycling process.

Drinks in the new bottles will go on sale gradually: in February, they will be available in the north-east of the United States, at the end of the year — in Florida and California, and later they will be available throughout the country.

According to the company, the use of recycled plastic bottles will reduce Coca-Cola’s use of new plastic in North America by more than 20% compared to 2018. At the time, the company said it would make 100% of its packaging recyclable by 2025 and committed to using 50% of the recycled material in bottles and cans by 2030. The following year, the company announced that Sweden would be the first country to sell all of its products in fully recycled plastic bottles.

In 2019, Coca-Cola launched a plastic recycling campaign in Belgium under the slogan “Don’t buy Coca-Cola if you don’t help us with recycling.” At the time, the company stressed that recycling is very important and “should become natural for every consumer, both at home and on the road.”

Last year, the environmental movement Break Free From Plastic named Coca-Cola one of the world’s three biggest plastic polluters, along with Nestle and PepsiCo.