CO2 levels in 2021 will be 50% higher than in the 18th century

The British Meteorological Bureau has predicted that the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in 2021 will be twice as high as in the 18th century.

According to the new forecast, in 2021, around April-June, CO2 will exceed the levels present in the late 18th century, when the industrial era began. And this despite the unprecedented drop in greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Because CO2 stays in the atmosphere for a very long time, annual emissions add to those of previous years and cause an increase in the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere. Richard Betts, lead developer of the Met Office’s annual CO2 forecast.

The UN says emissions from energy, food production, transportation, and industry should be reduced by more than 7% each year over the next decade in order not to violate the terms of the Paris climate agreement.

With the warming of just over one degree, the Earth is already experiencing extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, and tropical storms.

The Meteorological Office said it took about 200 years to increase CO2 concentration by 25% since the beginning of the industrial era. But now, just 30 years later, we are approaching a 50% increase.