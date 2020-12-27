CNN: Suicide bomber suspected of explosion of van in American Nashville

A suicide bomber was suspected of organizing the explosion of a van in the American city of Nashville, Tennessee. This was reported by CNN, citing sources close to the investigation.

The TV company notes that, in all likelihood, the terrorist was killed in the explosion. This is confirmed by the fact that fragments of human remains were found at the scene.

MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

Nashville police previously reported on Twitter that a van exploded downtown on Friday, December 25 at 06:30 am. Mayor John Cooper said the explosion was deliberate. As a result, three people were injured; all of them were hospitalized.