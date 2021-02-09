CNN: North Korean hackers stole more than $ 300 million for nuclear program

In 2020, North Korean hackers stole at least $ 300 million – the money went to fund the creation of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. This was announced on February 9 by CNN concerning a secret UN report.

The document, a fragment of which was provided to the diplomats’ TV channel, indicates that the current North Korean authorities carried out attacks on financial institutions and virtual exchange offices. An unnamed country, a UN member, reported losses from hackers’ actions for $ 316.4 million.

The report also notes that North Korea, bypassing international restrictions, continued to create fissile materials (they are necessary to maintain a nuclear chain reaction), supported nuclear facilities’ operation, and developed ballistic missiles. In parallel, the document says, the DPRK continued to seek technologies and resources to continue working in these areas abroad.

Several unnamed countries, the details of which are given in the report, claim that the DPRK has resumed cooperation in developing long-range ballistic missiles with Iran. According to them, countries are actively trading in parts for the creation of this weapon. Simultaneously, the report contains a commentary from Iran’s diplomatic mission to the UN – Tehran claims that the compilers were provided with “fabricated data.”

Also, the report contains an analysis of the current economic situation in the DPRK. According to the document, since the summer of 2020, the country has suspended the export of coal – one of the primary income sources.

The speakers attributed this to the limitation of external relations due to the coronavirus pandemic. This, along with the devastating tropical storm that hit the country in September and the ongoing sanctions pressure, has left the country’s economy hit hard in 2020.

As a result, the report says, as long as the borders are closed, the DPRK authorities will continue to use hackers to get money.

The report, which CNN read, was prepared by a UN group of experts on North Korea – it was created to monitor how the sanctions that the international community has imposed on the DPRK are being respected. The report is based on data collected by UN member states, intelligence agencies, the media and those who fled North Korea.

The Permanent Mission of the DPRK to the UN did not respond to CNN’s request.