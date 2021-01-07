CNBC: Elon Musk became the richest man in the world

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk became the richest man globally, beating Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Such estimates were given on Thursday by CNBC TV channel.

According to his experts, Musk’s fortune has increased to $ 185 billion despite the rise in Tesla’s stock price in stock trading. The channel now estimates the total value of Bezos’ assets at $ 184 billion.

Stock trading in the US is still ongoing. The session will end in a few hours.

According to data for Wednesday, Musk is still ranked second in Bloomberg’s list of the richest people in the world. His fortune is estimated at $ 181 billion. Bezos is in the first place ($ 184 billion). At the end of November 2020, Musk took second place in the specified rating, ahead of Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Over the past 13 months, Musk’s fortune has grown by more than $ 100 billion. In January 2020, Musk was ranked 35th in the Bloomberg ranking. The main reason for the increase in Musk’s fortune was the growth of Tesla’s capitalization. In January 2020, it was less than $ 100 billion and is now estimated at $ 750 billion. Musk founded tesla in 2003. At first, the company specialized in the production of electric vehicles, but later it also became involved in creating energy storage systems.