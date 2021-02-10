Climate policy change will save 10 million lives by 2040

Adopting policies that align with the Paris Agreement’s climate change plans and prioritizing health will save 6.4 million lives through better nutrition, 1.6 million lives through cleaner air, and 2.1 million lives through an increased exercise in a year in nine countries.

The new study, published in a special issue of the Lancet Planetary Health, highlights the health benefits of countries adopting climate plans – nationally determined contributions (NDCs) that align with the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting warming to “well below 2°C.”

The countries covered in the study represent 50% of the world’s population and are responsible for 70% of global emissions. These are Brazil, China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The signatories to the Paris Agreement are updating and revising their NDCs ahead of COP26 this year. COP26 is the 2021 United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference. The meeting will be the 26th UN Climate Conference and will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from 1-12 November 2021 under the UK’s chairmanship.

NDCs worldwide are currently not strong enough to meet the Paris Agreement targets, raising the risk of a global temperature rise of more than 3 ° C. The study authors emphasize that lives saved through better nutrition, cleaner air, and vigorous exercise justify strengthening commitment.

Our report focuses on an important but often overlooked incentive to tackle climate change. In contrast to the direct benefits of reducing carbon emissions, which are ultimately long-term, an ambitious climate policy’s co-health benefits have immediate positive effects.

Ian Hamilton, study lead author

Working on the Paris Climate Agreement plan will prevent millions of people’s premature death every year and change the quality of life of millions more through better health.

For each country, emissions from the energy, agriculture, transport sectors, and annual mortality due to air pollution, risk factors associated with diet, and physical inactivity, were estimated for 2040 for three different NDC scenarios. The baseline scenario looks at the current NDC policy. The second scenario looks at the NDC policy in line with the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. The third scenario looks at the added value of implementing clear health goals under the sustainable paths scenario.

In all nine countries, the Paris Agreement scenario could save 5.8 million lives through better nutrition, 1.2 million lives through cleaner air, and 1.2 million lives through increased exercise. More than 10 million lives in total. All these factors are influenced by climate change. Taking a more ambitious path with clear health targets under the NDC will further reduce 462,000, 572,000, and 943,000 annual deaths associated with air pollution, diet, and physical inactivity, respectively.

The authors note that the numbers of deaths averted due to air pollution, diet, and physical activity were modeled separately. They cannot be added together as they cannot explain the crosshairs of potential deaths averted due to three factors. As the simulations predict future possible scenarios, they also note that the estimates were based on various future demographic and socio-economic trends.

The health benefits of enhanced NDC commitments are achieved by directly mitigating the effects of climate change and supporting action to reduce exposure to harmful pollutants, improve diets, and ensure safer physical activity.

For example, the widespread adoption of a flexitarian diet, reducing consumption of red meat, animal foods, and processed foods will not only reduce methane emissions but also improve human health, according to The Lancet. The use of alternative sources of movement will reduce the number of harmful emissions and improve the human cardiovascular system’s functioning.

The impact of each of the three health indicators varies from country to country. The countries that proportionally benefit most from improved diets are Germany, followed by the United States and China. According to studies, it’s worth noting that a lack of fruits, vegetables, legumes, and nuts combined is a more significant health concern in general than the risk associated with excessive red meat consumption.