Ciara showed her 4-month-old son saying the word “mom” for the first time: video

Ciara shared a touching video with her subscribers on Twitter, in which she showed her four-month-old son Win. In the video, the singer holds the baby in her arms and teaches him to say the word “mother”.

A Momma loves when her baby says MA MA the 1st time:)

Haha Da Da @DangeRussWilson

😝🤣🥰#MamasBeLike 🙂 pic.twitter.com/soYT4sW8LH — Ciara (@ciara) December 11, 2020

Ciara’s third pregnancy became known in January. With her husband Russell Wilson, the star is already raising two children – two-year-old daughter Sienna and five-year-old son Futcher, whom she gave birth to in a relationship with rapper Neuvedius Deman Wilburn.

Shortly before the birth of her son, pregnant Ciara starred in the video for her song Rooted. In the video, the singer extols the idea of ​​motherhood as well as the culture of the black population.