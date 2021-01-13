Chuck Norris was convicted of participating in a Trump’s support protest

One of the main topics of discussion on Twitter was the appearance of a man very similar to Chuck Norris at a rally in support of Donald Trump. Netizens were divided into two camps: some are convinced that it was Chuck himself, while others found inconsistencies in appearance and believe that there was only a man who looked like an actor at the rally.

Matt Bledsoe owner of Primetime Mover in Memphis pic.twitter.com/JK4aSRfbMC — Natasha (@ndelriego) January 7, 2021

Recall that Donald Trump supporters gathered for a rally, the result of which was the Capitol’s capture on January 6. In social networks, discussions of this event do not subside to this day. That is why recently, someone caught the eye of pictures with Norris. The pictures were shared by one of the protesters named Matt Bledsoe.

However, not everyone believed so easily that the 80-year-old actor decided to come to the rally. They compared recent photographs of Chuck and the man in the crowd, finding a few significant differences.

In total, two photographs were taken at the rally with a man who looked like Norris. In the second picture, he only vaguely resembles a celebrity. Simultaneously, neither the actor nor anyone from his entourage has yet commented on the rumours that appeared on the Web.