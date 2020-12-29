Christina Aguilera showed rare family footage from Christmas celebration

40-year-old Christina Aguilera posted several pictures and short videos showing how her Christmas with her family goes by. In several shots, Christina poses with her boyfriend, Matthew Ratler right in the pool: Matthew tried on the image of a bearded Santa Claus, and Christina acted as his faithful friend in a festive hat and red bikini.

The hot weather didn’t stop Aguilera, her boyfriend and the kids from immersing themselves in the Christmas atmosphere. The family set up a true winter fairytale in their house’s backyard using a special cannon to spray artificial snow. Although not real, even Christina’s pets appreciated the snowdrifts: in one of the singer’s videos, two Golden Retrievers dogs are happily frolicking in the snow.

Holiday photos: version of “Stay at home”, – Christina reminded of the need to comply with security measures connected with the coronavirus in the signature to the new publication.

On the holiday photos, Christina Aguilera also captured her beloved children: son Max, who will celebrate his 13th birthday in early January, and six-year-old daughter Summer. In one of the photos, the baby fell asleep right among the gifts under the tree, and in the other, Christina poses with her son in an embrace.

Recall that Christine Aguilera gave birth to Max’s son in a previous marriage with marketing specialist Jordan Bratman: they were together from 2003 to 2011. Even before the official divorce from Bratman, Aguilera began an affair with Matthew Rutler. In 2014, their daughter Summer was born, in the same year they got engaged, but they still did not get married.