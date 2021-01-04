Christian Wood was dumped by a girl after being undrafted. Today he has a $ 41 million contract

NBAHolics recalled the story that happened to the Houston Rockets heavy forward Christian Wood in 2015.

Then the basketball player was not selected for the draft by any of the teams. After that, literally on the night of the draft, a girl dumped him.

This is about the saddest picture from an NBA Draft you’ll ever see — Christian Wood realizing he’s going undrafted. pic.twitter.com/be7ttxLBuT — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) June 26, 2015

Nevertheless, Wood did not give up and tried to break into the NBA through the G-League appearances. Having established himself in the Philadelphia 76ers’ farm club, he got the opportunity to play for the team from Pennsylvania. Wood later defended the Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.

In 2020, he moved to the Houston Rockets. With the club from Texas, the player signed a contract for $ 41 million. In his debut match for the Rockets, Wood issued a double-double of 31 points and 13 rebounds.