Chrissy Teigen still feels tremors in the stomach four months after the miscarriage

Last year, 35-year-old Chrissy Teigen and her 42-year-old husband, John Legend, lost their baby – the model had a mid-term miscarriage.

Chrissy was going through the tragedy very hard; she fell into depression. And yesterday she told how the loss of a child affected her body. So, the star admitted that four months after the miscarriage, she still feels tremors in the stomach.

my little jack would have been born this week so I’m a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it’s not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow…but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

Teigen admitted that she now feels uncomfortable since her son Jack (they managed to give him a name – Ed.) Should have been born this week. She said that she lives with constant anxiety and nervousness and cannot yet find something to cope with. She tried horse riding last month, as a therapist told her to do something just for herself.

Teigen’s passion for cooking helps her distraction from her problems – on Instagram, she often shares recipes for different dishes and the results of her culinary creativity.

Recall that Chrissy Teigen’s miscarriage happened due to severe bleeding, which the doctors could not stop. The model and singer are raising two children: four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles. The couple’s children were conceived using IVF.