Chrissy Teigen showed how she looks three months after losing her child

Almost three months ago, 35-year-old Chrissy Teigen and her 41-year-old husband John Legend lost their child – the model had a miscarriage in the middle of pregnancy. The loss of the couple was going through hard, Chrissy even became depressed. Finally, she has not yet recovered, which she continues to talk about publicly. Yesterday Teigen posted a snapshot in a tight dress and showed how she looks now.

This is me and my body. And although I’m not pregnant anymore, every look in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. I don’t know why I still have this belly. This makes me very sad. But I am proud of where this whole journey has taken my body and my mind. I really enjoy being pregnant, and I’m so sad that this won’t happen to me again. But I am lucky that I have two amazing kids (the couple is raising a four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles. – Ed.), Who are turning into big little people every day, she wrote.

The star found support from her stellar colleagues and friends and fans, who thanked her for sharing her experiences and experiences with them.

I see love, strength, boundless beauty and history that belongs to you, but which is nevertheless so close to many. You are a strong woman, and the fact that you share all the difficulties you have gone through has made many people aware that no life is perfect, actress Christina Milian commented on the picture.

Recall that Chrissy’s miscarriage happened due to severe bleeding, which the doctors did not stop. As the model said after the loss, she and her husband managed to choose a child’s name and named him Jack. After Teigen publicly spoke about the miscarriage and shared a series of disappointing pictures, she was criticized for hype. However, she explained why she did it.