Chrissy Teigen, Cardi B, and Macaulay Culkin reacted to Donald Trump’s second impeachment

Donald Trump became the first American president to be impeached for the second time – the first time.

All-day in social networks, they are actively discussing the current situation, and celebrities did not stand aside. “I didn’t even suspect that they could be removed from power twice. I thought it was like death, ” Chrissy Teigen tweeted. And Cardi B remembered her interview, in which she predicted another impeachment: “I told you so.”

Elizabeth Banks was laconic: “Now try to trip up.” And Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the star of the American Family TV series, could not resist joking: “Trump will go down in history as an excellent in impeachment. Better than any other president. Perfect achievement! “

Against the backdrop of unfolding events, fans of the movie “Home Alone 2” suggested cutting out a cameo scene with Trump. Someone has already managed to change the episode, at midnight “removing” Donald from the frame. Macaulay Culkin was delighted! In the comments to the video, he wrote: “Bravo”. The actor also appreciated the idea of ​​replacing Trump himself so that the adult Kevin would show the way to the little one.