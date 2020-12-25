Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary

Thor and The Avengers star Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, known to viewers from the Fast and Furious movies, celebrated their first important anniversary: ​​they have been together for 10 years.

In honour of this event, Chris posted several joint photos with his beloved on Instagram during different periods of their relationship.

“Ten years together!” – signed the 37-year-old actor footage from the family archive.

The warm selection includes pictures from joint travels, in which the stars hug and kiss, and one frame in which Elsa is captured surrounded by three common children.

“I look forward to the achievements of modern science and medicine to enjoy another couple of hundred years with you,” Hemsworth wrote to his beloved.

She answered him on her Instagram. Elsa posted a snapshot from their house, where she stands in the living room among the photographs spread on the floor.

“Looking at photos taken in 10 years was almost as much fun as living those years. I love you always, forever, ” the actress congratulated her husband.

By the way, 37-year-old Hemsworth and 44-year-old Pataky got married in December 2010. They had three children: daughter India, who is now eight, and six-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan. In an interview, the actress admitted that she and Hemsworth are called an ideal couple. Still, their history has had ups and downs, and the period after the appearance of children was challenging. The secret of a long marriage Pataki calls sincere love between her and her husband. “We are still working on the relationship,” the actress admits.