Chris Evans surprised by media reports about returning to the role of Captain America

American actor Chris Evans tweeted that media reports that he is returning to his role in the Marvel film universe were “news” for him.

Rumors about the appearance of Captain America in the upcoming Marvel films, although from the point of view of the plot, the story of his character ended in Avengers: Endgame, spread in the press the day before.

“News for me,” the actor commented on this information.

Evans first played Steve Rogers in the film Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), and most recently in the film Avengers: Endgame (2019).

In addition to the films listed above, the actor played Captain America in the films: The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).