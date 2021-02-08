Chinese private company launched OS-X6B smart suborbital rocket

Chinese private company One Space Technology successfully launched OS-X6B smart suborbital rocket.

After the launch, which took place from a cosmodrome in the south-west of the country, the rocket is controlled remotely. At the same time, in the event of an engine failure, it can continue the flight in autonomous mode.

Using the latest technology, One Space Technology employees track the trajectory and location of the OS-X6B in real time.

Despite the fact that the launch was made on February 5 in the city of Chongqing in the south-west of the country at 17:05 local time (12:05 Moscow time), information about it became known only on Monday, February 8.

According to the company’s chief engineer, OneSpace OS-X is a special flight test platform designed to test aerospace technology. She has proven herself successfully with the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The rocket, popularly called the Chongqing Liangjiang Star, reaches 9.4 meters in length. Its components are manufactured using 3D printing technology. The maximum orbital altitude that OS-X6B can reach is about 300 km.