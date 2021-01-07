Chinese Foreign Ministry: the US ‘will pay a heavy price’ for meddling in Hong Kong

The United States will pay a high price for interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs; the actions of the States undermine relations between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

Earlier, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a statement on the topic, called the arrest of more than 50 activists in Hong Kong “outrageous.” He threatened the Chinese authorities with sanctions and other restrictions for such steps.

“We call on the United States to immediately stop statements and actions that interfere in China’s internal affairs, harm China’s interests, and undermine relations between the two countries. China will take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security interests, and the United States will pay a high price for its erroneous actions,” Chunying said.

She noted that Pompeo’s statement was “a serious violation of international relations’ basic norms and gross interference in China’s internal affairs.”

Hong Kong, she said, is a legal society where everyone is equal before the law, and no one has privileges that contradict the law.

According to media reports, last Wednesday, Hong Kong police detained 53 people suspected of trying to undermine the government. They allegedly wanted to force Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam out of the office and paralyze the government.