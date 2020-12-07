Chinese Foreign Minister urged to strengthen dialogue with the US at all levels

China and the United States need to strengthen dialogue at all levels, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

“China and the United States should launch a dialogue at all levels; any issue can be discussed at the negotiating table. In this way, we can maintain contact on strategic and long-term issues,” said Wang Yi at a meeting with representatives of the Board of the US-China Business Council.

He added that it is possible to start consultations on some specific issues and look for a breakthrough and progress in their solution.

“The door of negotiations on the Chinese side is always open; the parties can make a list (of topics) on the formation of dialogue, cooperation, and settlement of differences,” the Chinese Minister said.

He called on the scientific and business communities to strengthen dialogue and contacts and support Chinese-American relations’ stable and healthy development.