Chinese Foreign Minister spoke about the origin of the coronavirus

More and more studies show that separate outbreaks caused the coronavirus pandemic in different places worldwide, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in an interview with Xinhua and China Central Television.

“When an unknown coronavirus struck China, it immediately took steps to conduct an epidemiological investigation, identify the pathogen and publish key information, including sequencing the virus ‘genome,” the diplomat said.

He also recalled that China was the first country to report cases of coronavirus.

“We were at the forefront of the fight against disinformation, attempts to politicize, and stigmatize. We were determined to ensure that lies do not distort the objective narrative and collective memory of the fight against the pandemic,” he said.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities informed WHO about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in Wuhan, Hubei Province. The causative agent of the disease was a new coronavirus, which was called COVID-19. Already on March 11, WHO declared the outbreak of coronavirus infection a pandemic.