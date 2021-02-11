Chinese authorities banned BBC World News broadcasting

The Chinese government has banned BBC World News from broadcasting in the country due to its violation of coverage requirements, the General Directorate of Radio and Television of China said on Thursday.

“Since the channel does not meet the requirements for broadcasting in China as a foreign channel, BBC World News cannot continue its work in the PRC,” a statement from the Chinese department said.

The document states that the department revealed the TV channel’s reports directly related to the PRC, serious violations of the provisions “On the management of radio and television” and “Rules for the management of broadcasting of foreign satellite TV channels.”

The BBC WorldNews materials, the statement says, violate the requirements for the truthfulness and impartiality of news, “harm the national interests of China, undermine the national unity of the PRC.”

According to the lunar calendar, the document was published on Friday night local time on this day in China the new year. Thus, the management will not accept the channel’s application for broadcasting for the new year.