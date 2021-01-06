China threatens the US with countermeasures in response to Trump’s sanctions against Alipay developers

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying stressed that the United States is abusing state power by exerting undue pressure on foreign enterprises.

Chinese authorities will take action against the United States in response to US sanctions against individuals who control and develop applications of several Chinese payment systems, including Alipay. This was stated on Wednesday by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

“The United States is abusing state power by exerting undue pressure on foreign enterprises,” she said at a regular briefing. “Such measures will certainly affect Chinese companies, but American consumers will be the first to suffer. We insist that the United States act on an equal basis of mutual respect, and < … > of course, we will take the necessary countermeasures to protect the legitimate rights of Chinese enterprises.”

According to Hua Chunying, the United States exerts pressure on other states’ commercial organizations solely under the pretext of protecting national security, but ” continues to act as the largest “hacker empire.” “The United States is engaged in secret wiretapping of the conversations of both its citizens and representatives of other states, including its own allies,” she added.

The official representative stressed that in such a situation, Washington’s accusations and sanctions against key individuals related to Chinese payment systems “should be considered ridiculous,” especially given the “advanced level of development of American technologies.”