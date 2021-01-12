China reacted sharply to Johnson’s words about the origin of the coronavirus

In China, they reacted to the statements of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about those responsible for the coronavirus pandemic. Bloomberg reports this.

Earlier, the head of the British government blamed traditional medicine using pangolins for the COVID-19 pandemic. The British edition of the Daily Mail saw in his words a “thinly veiled criticism” of Chinese medicine.

“The practice of using pangolin scales to maintain male strength is insane. The coronavirus pandemic was the result of an imbalance in man’s relationship with nature. The virus came from bats or pangolins, because of the silly idea that the crushed scales of this animal will somehow give you strength or something like that,” Johnson said at a meeting of world leaders dedicated to protecting nature.

In turn, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian stressed that scientists should be engaged in tracking the origin of the coronavirus.

“There is no place in this issue for people who speculate on this topic and fan the hype. This only undermines international cooperation,” the diplomat said.

In the West, China is regularly accused of failing to contain the spread of the coronavirus, hiding facts, and failing to respond to the threat on time. Earlier, US President Donald Trump’s deputy national security Adviser Matthew Pottinger called the leak from the Chinese laboratory the most “reliable” theory of the epidemic.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry called his assumptions “low-quality lies and rumors.” The country’s authorities have repeatedly stated that they maintained an open and responsible position regarding the publication of data on the coronavirus epidemic from the very beginning.