China opposes US decision to recognize Cuba as a sponsor of terrorism

China opposes political pressure on Cuba from the United States under the pretext of fighting terrorism, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday, commenting on the US decision to add Cuba to the list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

“China has always supported the international community’s hand-in-hand fight against terrorism, but it strongly opposes US political pressure and economic sanctions against Cuba under the pretext of anti-terrorism,” Zhao Lijian said at a briefing.

He stressed that the United States should develop normal relations with Cuba based on equality and mutual respect, which corresponds to the peoples of the two countries’ fundamental interests and will also contribute to peace and stability in Latin America.

Earlier, the US State Department included Cuba in the list of countries that sponsor terrorism “for repeatedly supporting acts of international terrorism and harboring terrorists.” According to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, “the Cuban regime must end its support for terrorism and undermine American justice.”