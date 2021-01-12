China launches hydrogen-oxygen engine for flights to Mars

China has tested a hydrogen-oxygen engine for flights to Mars and beyond.

It is planned that the engine will be used in three missions:

delivery of soil samples from an asteroid,

delivery of soil samples from Mars,

expedition to the Jupiter system.

Also, China is going to create a lunar station.

In order to implement all the plans, Chinese scientists are planning to create a hydrogen-oxygen engine. According to sources, the prototype of the new engine recently passed static fire tests – the fourth of eight required.

The upgraded engine will receive a staged combustion cycle, in which the fuel is burned gradually and completely. In the latest firing tests, the prototype engine ran for 500 seconds, which is the full engine cycle time for a flight mission. Before the start of its mass production, it is necessary to conduct three more fire tests.

In parallel, the most powerful solid-fuel engines are being tested in China to optimize space launches. It is reported that on December 30, static fire tests of the solid-propellant rocket engine took place, which lasted more than 130 seconds.