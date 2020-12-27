China has criminalized doping

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress has voted in favour of an amendment to the criminal law that provides for imprisonment to force or incite athletes to use prohibited substances. Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to the adopted regulation to article 355, anyone who lures or instigates athletes to use prohibited substances in domestic or international competitions faces up to three years in prison and a fine. More severe penalties are provided for those who organize the use of such drugs by athletes or force them to do so.

The amendment will enter into force on March 1 next year.