China has created an operating system for quantum computers

Chinese startup Origin Quantum showed the operating system for quantum computers Origin Pilot, which, according to developers, can increase the speed of quantum computing several times.

A new OS called Origin Pilot is optimized for quantum resource management and parallel computing. According to the company, it can also automatically calibrate quantum chips.

If you compare a quantum chip to a human heart, the operating system of a quantum computer is the brain, and the software of a quantum application is flesh and blood. Guo Guangcan, Academician and Head of the Head Laboratory for Quantum Informatics of the ANC

Since Origin Quantum creates quantum systems based on superconducting qubits and spin qubits, the Origin Pilot operating system supports each of the platforms and is compatible with “many” other variants of quantum computers, the developers say.

It is noted that the new operating system will be applied on the cloud platform of quantum computing and will be available to users around the world.

