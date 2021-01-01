Children born on the first day of 2021 will live in the 22nd century

The United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF has published a forecast for childbirth rates worldwide in 2021.

According to their statistics, the average life expectancy of babies born on January 1 of the New Year will be 84 years. The first child has already been born in the Fiji archipelago in the Pacific Ocean. It is expected that 371 thousand children will be born on the first day of 2021. More than half of them are in India, China, Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, Ethiopia, the United States, Egypt, Bangladesh, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“The children born today will inherit the world we will build for them. Let 2021 be the year when we begin to build a world where justice, security, and health prevail,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

Analysts also suggested that 140 million children would be born in 2021.