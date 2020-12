Chelsea beat West Ham at home in the London derby in the 14th round of the English Premier League.

The meeting took place on Monday, December 21, and ended with a score of 3: 0 in favour of the hosts. Among the winners, Tammy Abraham scored a double. Thiago Silva scored another goal.

The victory brought Chelsea 25 points to fifth in the championship. West Ham has 21 points; the team is in the tenth position.