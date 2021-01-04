Chelsea start searching for Lampard replacement

London Chelsea after the defeat in the match against Manchester City began searching for candidates to replace head coach Frank Lampard, reports The Athletic.

Lampard will be fired if the team’s slump continues. However, the specialist may be finalized until the end of the 2020/2021 season if Chelsea’s results improve.

In the last six Premier League games, Chelsea has managed to win only one victory.

In London at the Stamford Bridge stadium, the match of the 17th round of the English Premier League “Chelsea” – “Manchester City” took place. The meeting ended with the victory of the guests with a score of 3: 1.

Josep Guardiola’s wards scored 29 points in 15 games and climbed to 5th place in the 2020/2021 English Premier League standings. Chelsea (26) are in 8th place. The leader of the competition is Liverpool (33).