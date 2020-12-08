Cheap smartphones Redmi will not receive MIUI 12

After the announcement of the MIUI 12 shell, Xiaomi promised that budget smartphones Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A will receive it, but plans have changed.

The editors of the Piunikaweb portal noticed that the Chinese manufacturer has updated the list of devices that support MIUI 12. Unfortunately, the above-mentioned smartphone models are no longer included in it.

This was because the developers faced a problem with the performance of the devices while testing the system. Therefore, Xiaomi made the decision not to release an update for them. Unfortunately, the company did not disclose more detailed information.

Recall that Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6, and Redmi 6A are now running on the Android 9 Pie operating system, on top of which the MIUI 11 shell is installed. Most likely, the devices will continue to receive security patches, but the Android 10 update seems to be waiting for them. , also not worth it.