Charlotte beat Washington, Miami beat Knicks, Utah won 15th out of 16 games

In North Carolina, the Charlotte Hornets hosted the Washington Wizards. James Borrego’s team held the initiative firmly throughout most of the meeting. Before the final quarter, the Hornets were in the lead by 29 points. In the last twenty minutes, the team allowed a little to reduce the backlog of guests, but still won with a crushing score of 119: 97. Terry Rozier scored 26 points for the winners.

In New York, the local Knicks played host to the Miami Heat. The audience witnessed a tense confrontation. The Floridians were stronger in it – 109: 103. Edriss Adebayo, who made a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds, was the best among the winners. The Knicks had Julius Randle (26 points and 13 rebounds).

In Indianapolis, the Utah Jazz beat the Indiana Pacers 103–95 and have won 15 wins in their last 16 meetings. Donovan Mitchell became the best in the Salt Lake City team, stopping one step away from the triple-double – 27 points, 9 rebounds and 11 assists. Rudy Gobert designed a powerful double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds.