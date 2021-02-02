Charlize Theron with children and mother in Los Angeles: new photos

Last weekend, the paparazzi filmed 45-year-old Charlize Theron and her two adopted children, eight-year-old Jackson and five-year-old Augusta, and her mother, Gerda. The star family, who, like many, was bored with going out, decided to dine at their favourite Nobu restaurant in Malibu.

In public, the actress appeared in a blue silk dress with a belt at the waist, white ankle boots with heels and a black wide-brimmed hat, and she complimented her image with an olive bag from Louis Vuitton.

Theron’s children wore animal print sundresses and black T-shirts. The eldest child Charlize, like his sister, often wears dresses. Theron takes this more than calmly, as he calls Jackson a girl. The star explained that at the age of three, her child himself declared that he was not a boy, and since then she considers herself a mother of two daughters.

Theron maintains a hot relationship with his mother. The star, unlike many celebrities, brings up children without the help of a nanny. However, her mother is very supportive and helps her daughter with household chores and other concerns.

During the pandemic, the actress rarely appeared with children in public. She said that this period was not easy for her, as she devoted a lot of time to home teaching Jackson and Augusta.

It was an incredibly stressful experience for me, she noted.