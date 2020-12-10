Charlize Theron made fun of Kylie Jenner’s makeup

A month ago, 45-year-old actress Charlize Theron showed her five-year-old daughter August doing her makeup. The girl painted her mother’s lips with red lipstick and slightly stained her face. Nevertheless, Charlize liked the makeup, and she jokingly called her daughter the best makeup artist.

And yesterday, the star decided to play a trick on 23-year-old Kylie Jenner and hinted that she, it seems, should learn how to do makeup. Charlize made a collage from a photograph of Kylie and her own – the one in which her daughter painted her.

Kylie, I must say, is doing well with a sense of humour – she was not at all offended and commented on the picture with laughing emoticons.