Channing Tatum’s ex-wife celebrates “perfect” 40th birthday with fiance and kids

Jenna Dewan celebrated her fortieth birthday last week. For safety reasons, the actress did not invite guests and celebrated the holiday with her family with her fiancé Steve Kazi and two children. Dewan told about this yesterday on her Instagram.

“As much as I would like to celebrate this momentous day with a wild party with all my family and friends … But we still have a pandemic. And I am concerned about the safety of people. So we had a small party at home with Steve, Evie and Callum and it was perfect. This year was difficult, but it showed me who I am, what our world is and my place in it. Since I believe that all this is happening for a reason, I will apply this knowledge in a new chapter of my life. Love you!” – Jenna shared with subscribers.

At the same time, Dewan published a series of cute photographs in which she basked with children on the lawn.

In March, Jenna became a mother for the second time: she gave birth to her son Callum from her current lover Steve Kazi. The actress also brings up her six-year-old daughter Everly from her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

Before the baby was born, Jenna and Steve announced that they were going to get married. But, probably because of the pandemic, the couple decided to postpone the wedding ceremony until better times.