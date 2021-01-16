CERN scientists announce new way to find gravitational waves

Scientists have used the power of radio telescopes as detectors of high-frequency gravitational waves. The discovery was reported at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, the world’s largest high-energy physics laboratory.

In an article published in Physical Review Letters, Valerie Domke of CERN and Camilo García-Celi of DESY (Research Center for Particle Physics) report a new method for finding gravitational waves – ripples in the fabric of spacetime. They were first discovered by the LIGO and Virgo collaborations in 2015, and in 2017, Rainer Weiss, Barry Barisch and Kip Thorne received the Nobel Prize in Physics for this discovery.

Domke and Garcia-Seli’s technique is based on the conversion of high-frequency gravitational waves (from megahertz to gigahertz) into radio waves. This transformation occurs in the presence of magnetic fields and distorts the relic radiation of the early universe, known as the cosmic microwave background, that pervades the universe.

In a new study, the scientists were able to show that this distortion, deduced from the data of the cosmic microwave background obtained with radio telescopes, can be used to search for high-frequency gravitational waves. We are talking about waves generated by cosmic sources from the earliest universe.