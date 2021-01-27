Ceramic phosphors save 30% more energy

Materials scientists of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU), in collaboration with an international research group, have improved the design of composite ceramic materials.

Composite ceramic materials are solid-state light converters (phosphors) that can be used in ground and aerospace technologies. LED systems based on them can save 20-30 percent more energy compared to commercial counterparts. Details of the study are reported by Materials Characterization.

More than 15% of the world’s total electricity production, or about $450 billion a year, is spent on lighting. According to the roadmap for the development of photonics in Russia, the development of LED technology with an efficiency of more than 150 lm / W will save up to 30% of electricity by 2025.

Based on the developed ceramic light converters, it is possible to produce both compact energy-efficient white light-emitting diodes (wLED) and high-power systems (increased brightness). The new material is in demand in many photonic applications: from portable projectors and endoscopes to laser TVs with a diagonal of more than 2.5 m, lighting devices for the automotive and aircraft industries, etc.

The new materials are characterized by high values ​​of thermal strength and thermal conductivity, withstand high pumping powers and generate bright white light without obvious thermal quenching of the photoluminescence intensity. This can reduce the operating temperature of the LED device to 120-70°C. Twice as much compared to commercial Ce3 +: YAG samples.