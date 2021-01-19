CEO of Realme teases the announcement of the new X-series smartphone

While Realme fans are waiting for the flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon 888 chip on board, the Chinese manufacturer has begun teasing the launch of the new X-series device on the global market.

The teaser was posted by the head of the European and Indian division of Realme Madhav Sheth on Twitter. The novelty should be shown in the coming days. Unfortunately, the CEO did not disclose the smartphone model, but it can be assumed that it will be the successor to last year’s Realme X7 smartphones.

Are you future ready? RT if you are Xcited. #XisTheFuture pic.twitter.com/hg7be8A8yy — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) January 18, 2021

The device, with a high degree of probability, will be equipped with a MediaTek processor. Perhaps it will be the new SoC Dimensity 1100 or the more powerful Dimensity 1200. These chips should be announced at an event in China on January 20th.