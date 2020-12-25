Celine Dion pleased social networks with a rare photo with three sons

Canadian singer and actress Celine Dion shared a touching family photo with the heirs on her Instagram account. In the frame, she and her sons Eddie, Nelson and Rene-Charles are sitting in identical New Year’s pyjamas with asterisks by a lushly decorated spruce. The whole family smiles sweetly and looks happily straight into the camera.

In the signature, the singer in English and French congratulates subscribers on the holidays.

“May this festive season bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health and bright days in the coming New Year!” – writes Dion.

In response, fans congratulate their beloved artist on the holidays. They are touched by the touching photograph, wish all the best to the singer, and thank her for her favourite songs.

Celine Dion gave birth to three sons in marriage with her husband and manager Rene Angelil. The first son, Rene-Charles Angelil, was born in 2001, and nine years later, in the fall of 2010, the couple had two twins, Eddie and Nelson.

Now the singer is raising the heirs on her own: in January 2016, after several years of fighting cancer, her husband Rene Angelil died at 74.