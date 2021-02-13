CDC issues recommendations for the opening of schools

Two main recommendations: the universal wearing of masks and maintaining social distance.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new guidelines for resuming full-time education in schools. Two main recommendations: the universal wearing of masks and maintaining social distance.

The CDC also recommends stricter protocols for cleaning and disinfecting rooms, personal hygiene, and identifying contacts of those infected with coronavirus infection. Compliance with these recommendations will allow 55 million American students to return to classes.

CDC director Rochelle Walenski said: “We are confident that the implementation of these strategies will limit the spread of infection.” She stressed that she recommends that states allow teachers and school employees to get vaccinated first and that the CDC does not require schools to open.

US President Joe Biden has promised to open most schools within a hundred days of taking office (on January 20). Biden welcomed the CDC’s recommendations and recalled the many challenges posed by the school closures.