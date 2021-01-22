CD Projekt returns money for Cyberpunk 2077, but keeps copies of the game

Due to the scandal surrounding Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED offered disgruntled players to issue a refund. There was a “refund” on a special system, and, according to VICE, the company did quite generously.

The refund process looked like this: the user filled out a form, received a unique code, wrote it out separately and took a photo, attaching the code to the proof of purchase for Cyberpunk 2077 (a check or email from the store). CD Projekt returned money from its pocket, and mostly to PayPal, although it did not take the copy of the game itself.

During the refund process, it was said that a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 would have to be sent somewhere, but gamers report that no one has taken their games yet. The interlocutor of VICE said that he sent CD Projekt RED a digital key bought in a store, received money, but the game has not disappeared from the Xbox library and is starting.

Even gamers who bought collectible editions for $250 got their money back, but no one took the “collectible” itself. At the same time, CD Projekt RED refunded the money including tax, if such was supposed in the country of the buyer of the special edition. So, one guy received $270 on his account – the cost of the “collector’s item” plus tax compensation.

At the same time, not all users received a refund. The company must sort out the refunds by the end of March 2021. In addition, some users were offered to change the console Cyberpunk 2077 to a PC version where the game runs more stably.