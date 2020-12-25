CD Projekt RED will still have to face court for the quality of Cyberpunk 2077

Despite the sale of Cyberpunk 2077 in 13 million copies, the investors of CD Projekt were dissatisfied with the company’s actions and have already prepared a class action lawsuit.

Rosen Law Firm filed a class-action lawsuit against CD Projekt last Thursday, citing violation of federal securities laws. The lawsuit was filed by investors from California who bought shares of the Polish company from January 16, 2020, to December 17, 2020.

In the document case, the attorneys argue that CD Projekt made “false and/or misleading” statements regarding the game’s quality. The company did not disclose enough information about the bugs and “practical non-playable” versions for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In particular, lawyers did not like CDPR’s announcement in January 2020 that the project was “ready and playable.”

Due to performance issues, Sony removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and offered players a full refund. As a result, after the increase in shares’ value, the value fell sharply, from which investors suffered damage.

Rosen Law Firm has already filed a lawsuit in a California court, but the document has not yet been certified. At the same time, lawyers are looking for other investors who want to join the class-action lawsuit.