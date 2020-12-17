CD Projekt RED capitalization falls amid poor launch of Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt RED was in good standing with players, but after the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the company lost the trust of gamers and money.

According to Bloomberg, the founders of CD Projekt RED have lost $ 1 billion since the sales of Cyberpunk 2077. The players were carefully hiding the performance of the versions for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and when gamers saw the state of the project, they did not remain silent.

As a result, a wave of outrage shattered CD Projekt RED’s shares, and the studio’s market value fell by 46%. Also, gamers began to return money for Cyberpunk 2077 massively. At least they tried. If the “refund” is not a problem for Steam users, console players have to negotiate with support, which is in no hurry to make concessions.

“There is now a huge scar on the reputation of the studio and its management. In just a couple of days, CD Projekt went from being my favorite studio to being my most hated. Restoring trust is possible, but it will take a lot of time and effort, ”said Tomas Rodak, an analyst at BOS Bank SA.

Analysts believe that the disastrous start of sales will undermine the expected circulation of Cyberpunk 2077 if earlier CD Projekt RED predicted 30 million copies sold in 12 months, now – 25.6 million copies of the game.