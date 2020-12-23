CD Projekt reassures investors with excellent Cyberpunk 2077 sales

Cyberpunk 2077 proved to be profitable long before release, thanks to pre-orders. However, after the game’s release, CD Projekt RED faced negative reviews and refunds, which could severely spoil the final sales. Judging by the first reports, the Poles are not threatened with bankruptcy.

In a report to investors, CDPR said that based on reports from digital and physical stores, Cyberpunk 2077 sold 13 million copies through December 20. The total also subtracts the number of copies returned based on the CDPR’s own feeds.

“This figure represents the estimated retail sales across all hardware platforms (taking into account revenues reported by retail customers in both brick and mortar stores),” i. That is, “through sales” minus all refund requests emailed directly to the company by the date this report was published as part of the Help Me Refund campaign, ”the report says.

It turns out that since the release date, gamers have already bought more than 5 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077 in addition to those 8 million that were sold on pre-orders. According to third-party forecasts, the CDPR project will sell 25.6 million copies sold in the first year, although it was predicted almost 30 million before its release.