CD Projekt executives take the blame for Cyberpunk 2077’s troubled launch

Journalist Jason Schreier on Bloomberg reported that CD Projekt management had taken responsibility for the troubled launch of the action RPG Cyberpunk 2077.

Recall, despite the three transfers (from April to September, from September to November, from November to December), Cyberpunk 2077 got to the release far from the ideal technical condition.

The unsatisfactory (in some places) quality of Cyberpunk 2077 was reflected in the ratings: since the first reviews appeared, the project’s rating on Metacritic dropped to 90 out of 100%.

CD Projekt did not hide that in the case of Cyberpunk 2077, they hoped for an average score of at least 90%. Drop the indicator even lower, and the Polish studio employees could be left without the cash bonuses due to them.

The fact is that CD Projekt uses a system in which employees are entitled to bonuses if the game meets certain criteria – including one or another rating from critics.

As it became known from the letter of the head of CD Projekt, Adam Badowski, obtained by Bloomberg, to his subordinates, in the situation with Cyberpunk 2077, the studio management decided to the exception to the current rule.

“Initially, our bonus system was focused on the rating and release date of the game, but after considering the issue, we came to the conclusion that under the circumstances, this measure is unfair,” Badovsky said.

According to Badovsky, CD Projekt “underestimated the complexity and complexity of the ingredients to make [Cyberpunk 2077] a reality,” while the staff “still did their best to create an ambitious, special game.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store), PS4, Xbox One, GeForce Now, and Google Stadia. The game recently received patch 1.04, which fixes several technical issues.